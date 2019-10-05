U.S. Coast Guard releases mayday call of missing man and children off of Maine coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has released audio of the mayday call placed by a man shortly before he lost communication and went missing off the coast of Maine with three children.

In the mayday call, the man says that his boat has flipped over in the water and that he will try to get the children on top of the boat.

"I'm going to try and get the kids on the top of the boat and lift them up if possible," the man says in the mayday call. "If not, we're all just going to huddle in the water."

U.S. Coast Guard crews from South Portland, Portsmouth and Cape Cod mobilized Saturday afternoon searching for the four people 10 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunkport.