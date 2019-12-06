U.S. Cellular giving back by investing in youth doing good in communities

U.S. Cellular is encouraging people to nominate a youth for their The Future of Good Program.

10-thousand dollars will be given out to six youths that are doing good and fairness in their communities.

Three winners will be announced in February, the other three in May.

The six individuals will join 40 other winners.

Dan Godin, the Brewer store manager said, "So, it's really giving back to our communities. We have a lot of people within our communities who give to others. We want to make sure we are giving back to them as well. So, we do hope that the community goes to www.thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate anybody whose doing good in their communities between the age of 6 and 17."

To be eligible nominees can't turn 18 before the end of August 2020.