U.S. Border Patrol arrest several people after illegally crossing border

U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested four Mexican citizens and an American following a vehicle stop in Limestone.

Agents say on Monday they saw a vehicle with two people inside close to a remote border area known to be used as an illegal crossing between Canada and the U.S.

We're told a short time later, agents saw that vehicle leaving the original border location now with five people.

It was determined four of the five people were in the U.S. illegally, three of whom recently crossed the border illegally near Limestone.

All five were detained and processed at the Fort Fairfield Border Patrol Station.