U.S. Border Patrol agent injured in Maine snowmobile crash

The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent was injured in a snowmobile crash in remote northern Maine.

In a Friday news release datelined Jackman, Maine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agent was “patrolling his area of responsibility" when the crash occurred on Tuesday.

Due to the remote location, It took nearly six hours for fellow Border Patrol Agents, the Maine Warden Service and others to get the agent, whose name was not released, to the hospital.

Houlton Sector Chief Jason Owens says he's grateful for the help that enabled the agent to make it home safely to his family.