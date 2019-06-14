U.S. Army turns 244; celebrated at State House

The Army turns 244 years old Friday.

People gathered at the State House to celebrate the occasion.

A number of lawmakers watched on as speakers talked about the history and great service of the men and women in the Army.

"Ironically, I'm proud and humbled at the same time, because I know the heroes that have gone before me that have bled and died in this uniform," said Cpt. John McIntosh, U.S. Army Maine Recruiting Company Coordinator. "And when I stop and think about that, it is a tremendous emotional impact to me, and it motivates me every day, even on my hardest days."

The Army is recruiting here in Maine. Feel free to check out one of their six offices across the state.