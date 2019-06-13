UPDATE: Stetson man arrested in connection with 1986 rape and murder of CT girl

We're learning new information about a Stetson man arrested in connection with a Connecticut cold case.

53-year-old Marc Karun was taken into custody for the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Norwalk more than 30 years ago.

He's charged with murder and kidnapping. He's not being charged with rape because the statute of limitations has run out on that crime.

Maine State Police assisted in the arrest of Marc Karun at his home in Stetson.

He's accused of raping and strangling 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn while she was on her way home from school in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1986.

Court documents say that the statute of limitations had run out on the sexual assault, so that was not included in the arrest warrant.

They also show that Karun has four other convictions for kidnapping and sexual assault on four different female victims before an after the murder of Kathleen.

We spoke to several neighbors who all were too nervous to go on camera.

"It makes me very happy because I'm sure it makes me and I'm sure other parents extremely and uncomfortable to know that someone capable of that has been living on this road."

"That is so dark. I mean on the surface he seems like ok, this could be kind a nice guy. But an 11-year-old girl. My God. That's unforgivable to me."

One person said this was a good day because he always scared her and the thought of him living near children was frightening.

"Just seen him in passing and always got kind of a creepy vibe but never thought anything like that would come about."

"I guess I'm not surprised that they found something else about him."

Karun is being held at Penobscot County Jail and is scheduled for court in Bangor Friday.