UPDATE: Worker pinned under street sweeper, killed, police say

A construction worker was killed Friday in Yarmouth when he got pinned under a street sweeper on Main Street, according to police.

It happened just after 11:45 a.m. under the Route 1 overpass bridge, which is under construction.

Police identified the worker as Paul Haley, 57, of Farmington. He was a worker for Reed & Reed, which is replacing the Route 1 overpass bridge.

Police said the street sweeper backed over Haley, who died at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called in to investigate.

Main Street was closed for several hours in the area of the incident.