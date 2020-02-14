UPDATE: Vassalboro Fire Chief talks about loss of man in fire on Thursday

Authorities say a toaster that overheated is to blame for a fire in Vassalboro that left one man dead.

We spoke with the town's fire chief.

He was one of three first responders that tried to save 26-year-old Nicholas Blacshke by pulling him from the burning home last night.

He lived on the Hussey Hill Road home with his mother.

Authorities say she was at work when the fire started.

She came home to discover the blaze.

The Vassalboro chief says when he first arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the home.

He says they went inside and found Blacshke in the kitchen.

"Myself and two other people, Scott Ireland from the Maine State Police and another member on the fire department, removed the individual out of the building," said Chief Walker Thompson. "CPR was initiated, and unfortunately,it was not successful."

Ireland is a neighbor.

He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The home did have working smoke detectors.