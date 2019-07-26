UPDATE: Police say bones found outside Bangor hospital are not human

Bones found in a construction site at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor are not human according to police.

A release from the hospital says a hospital official was inspecting the area Thursday afternoon when he discovered what might be human remains.

Some other items found during that work appear to date back to the early 1900's.

The work being done in that area started in June...it's to reinforce a retaining wall.

Police say the investigation is now closed.