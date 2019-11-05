UPDATE: Police say Lincoln man who was involved in crash is reportedly safe

Police say they have information that a Lincoln man is safe.

He had not been seen since he was in a crash Monday in Lee, but police say today someone made contact with his family indicating he's safe.

According to police, 25-year-old Brett Doane crashed his car into a tree on the Lee Road around 2 Monday morning.

Police say Doane was likely not wearing his seatbelt and may have been hurt.

They say someone living near the crash spent about 45 minutes with Doane before he walked away.

Police have not said if Doane might be facing charges.