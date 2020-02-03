UPDATE: Police responding to report of shootings in Machias area, police say there is no threat to the public

Several police agencies are in the Machias area at this hour after reports of a shooting

Washington County officials tell us there is no threat to the public.

The superintendent of AOS 96 tells us that he was notified by police that there had been shootings in the area.

Schools were placed in a lockdown status for a brief time according to a post on the Machias Memorial High School facebook page, but resumed their normal day around noon.

It is unknown how many people have been shot.

This is a developing situation, and details are limited.

We have a crew on the way to that area and will have updates as they become available.