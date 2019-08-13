UPDATE: Police identify victims in Castle Hill double homicide

State police are investigating a double homicide in northern Maine.

The bodies of two men were found around midnight in a pick-up on Route 227 in Castle Hill.

51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis both of Castle Hill were the two men killed.

The medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies.

Police say they received reports of a suspicious noise complaint Monday night.

They say they initially thought it was an ATV and pick-up truck crash but then found their bodies inside the truck.

Ellis is the owner of the truck.

Police do not know who owns the ATV.

They say it's an unregistered 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400 painted black over the original yellow paint.

Anyone with information or who might have noticed any suspicious activity along that road late last night or heard a loud

ATV exhaust is urged to call state police in Houlton at 532-5400.

They're also asking anyone with surveillance systems near the road to contact them.

