UPDATE Orland driver charged in fatal crash

An Orland man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal car crash in Orland yesterday.

It happened on the Cedar Swamp Road a little after 4 p.m.

According to Maine State Police, 48-year old Robert Cunningham lost control of the SUV he was driving. The vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.

His passenger, 50-year old Valerie Seavey was ejected from the vehicle, according to state police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated O-U-I, aggravated driving to endanger and speeding.

He is at the Hancock County Jail.

