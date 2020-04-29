UPDATE: More than 20 cases of COVID-19 documented at Hope House in Bangor

Officials with the Hope House shelter in Bangor say they have 21 cases of coronavirus.

Of those people who've tested positive, four are staff members.

A spokesperson for the facility says two guests have been hospitalized. They are still waiting to hear back about test results on two more people.

The Hope House is managed by Penobscot Community Health Care, which provides temporary housing at their emergency shelter and offers help to those who are experiencing homelessness.

We're told a hotel is being used to quarantine those who test positive for the virus.

The Maine CDC also recommended universal testing after the shelter reported its third positive case.

Noah Nesin, PCHC's Chief Medical Officer, said, "To my knowledge, we have tested everybody who should have been tested based on using shelter services in the past few weeks."

Lori Dwyer, PCHC, "Our staff and guests are resilient and strong and really brave. They knew it was - like Doctor Nesin said - we knew it was going to be here after we had our first positive case and we are prepared to maximally ensure people's safety."

All guests are given masks and staff are continuing to wear PPE.

We're told they are following CDC recommendations with social distancing, as well.

They have a temporary shelter set up at Columbia Street Baptist Church in Bangor to help with that.

Statement from PCHC:

"Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) announced today that Hope House is experiencing an outbreak associated with COVID-19 confirmed positive cases. Sixteen new cases were confirmed positive Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases for Hope House guests and staff to twenty.

Hope House’s first two guests to test positive for COVID-19 were confirmed last week. A third guest tested positive earlier this week, officially making it an outbreak at the shelter. Because of that, all guests who have visited Hope House in the past two weeks were tested, as well as staff, in keeping with the Maine CDC’s “universal testing” approach in congregate living facilities. About a hundred tests were conducted Monday afternoon and sent for review. Twelve of those tests came back positive Wednesday morning, as well as an additional positive test from the original testing done prior to the knowledge of the outbreak. Additional testing of 49 individuals was conducted Tuesday morning. Four tests came back positive later on Wednesday morning out of 26 of those tests. PCHC is still waiting for results from the remaining 23 tests sent yesterday. All guests who have tested positive have been isolated away from other guests.

“Since the first positive case at the shelter, our priority has been and will continue to be the safety, security and privacy of the individuals who have accessed shelter and transitional housing services at the Hope House Health and Living Center, while also following all recommendations from public health authorities,” said Lori Dwyer, President & CEO of PCHC. “Like all of us in this historic time, the individuals we serve are frightened and want to do what they can to protect themselves and their community, and our role is to give them tools and resources so they can do that,” Dwyer continued. “I am proud of the work done by our dedicated Hope House staff, who followed the plan and immediately took steps to outreach to every person who accessed Hope House services within the past two weeks, including folks located at the temporary shelter at Columbia Street Baptist Church, to offer testing, services and support, as well as a location where folks can isolate when they test positive for COVID-19,” she added.

Hope House is located in Penobscot County, one of four Maine counties with community spread of COVID-19. Community spread is defined as people being infected in a community, and it is not known how or where they became exposed. The other Maine counties with community spread are Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin.

“Not all of the individuals who have tested positive are symptomatic,” said Dr. Noah Nesin, Chief Medical Officer at PCHC. “We tested all guests from the past two weeks and staff once we had a third confirmed positive case. While new information is being learned daily about COVID-19, we knew at the beginning that it can spread quickly. As a result, we planned ahead for the possibility of a rapid spread, and because of that, we have good plans in place for quarantining and managing the outbreak.“

Hope House and the temporary shelter Columbia Street Baptist Church continues to practice good social distancing and proactive steps as recommended by the CDC. All guests are given surgical masks, and all staff wear proper PPE, temperatures are being taken twice per day, once upon entry and once several hours later, and education is ongoing around infection control and proactive public health measures, including handwashing, social distancing, avoiding congregating in groups, and reporting symptoms. Hope House continues to work together with the shelter community, the City and the State to ensure proper protocols are being followed to keep as many people as safe and healthy as possible while they are using shelters available to them."