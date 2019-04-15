UPDATE: Man dies in Anson house fire, authorities believe him to be homeowner

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in Anson that killed a man.

Fire officials say 75-year-old Richard Duley owned the home and was likely the one who died there.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed yet by the medical examiner's office.

We're told about 10 a.m. Sunday, a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the windows and called for help.

The fire's believed to have started in the basement.

Investigators also say they don't think the home had working smoke detectors.

They're expected to be back there Tuesday with electrical inspectors to search for a cause.