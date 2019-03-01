UPDATE: Maine DOE urges schools to refrain from using logos and mascots that include tribal themes

While the future of the Indian mascot and name at Skowhegan High School remains in limbo, the state Department of Education is urging schools to refrain from using such mascots and logos.

Last night, the superintendent asked the Skowhegan school board for recommendations on how to move forward.

The board has voted multiple times to keep the name but a lot of people in the district want to eliminate it.

While they have no jurisdiction over local decisions like this education officials have asked school officials to make decisions that are respectful and inclusive.

A bill's been submitted in Augusta to ban native american mascots.

The Skowhegan school board will further discuss this issue next Thursday night at 7.