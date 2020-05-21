UPDATE: Maine CDC says 26 employees at Augusta construction site positive for COVID-19

We learned Thursday afternoon, one more employee at a Cianbro-run construction site has COVID-19.

In total 26 workers at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta have tested positive.

The Maine CDC confirmed that 11 of those individuals are from Maine.

Eight are from Rhode Island, two are from North Carolina and Wisconsin and five others are from New Hampshire.

Officials say they are investigating how the virus was spread at the site.

The site has been shut down for at least 14 days.

TV 5 has reached out to Cianbro officials several times for comment but has still not heard back.