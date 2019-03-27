UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at Bangor schools, Orono High School after alleged social media threat

Lockdowns have been lifted on schools in Bangor and Orono after school officials say an alleged threat was made on social media.

Wednesday morning's lockdown in Orono was lifted after police searched the high school.

Bangor later ended its lockdown as well.

Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb sent an automated voice mail message to parents Wednesday morning indicating there was a threat and students "are safe".

Webb also said in the automated message the alleged threat was directed at Bangor High School and the James F. Doughty Middle School.

A police presence was seen at all schools in the district.

Other schools in the Greater Bangor area were also on lockdown.