UPDATE: Driver who died in fiery crash in Hampden identified as Bath man

State police now say they've identify the driver who died in a fiery crash on the highway in Hampden as a man from Bath.

Authorities are now trying to figure out why 53-year-old Mark Aubut's SUV ran off the road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It crashed into several trees and burst into flames near mile marker 176.

Witnesses told police the vehicle had its four way flashers on as it was driving in the southbound lane prior to the accident.

Authorities say speed was not a factor.

They continue to investigate.

