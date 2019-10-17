Crews work to clean up debris and restore power

Crews are working to restore power and clean up the damage from the powerful Nor'easter that swept the region.

The severe weather at one point had left more than 200,000 customers in the dark.

“Numbers have come in about where we expected them to come in terms of the weather that was predicted and what actually happened. If you see a downed line, please get in touch with us. If you think someone else has called it in that might not have happened. We would urge you if you see any downed lines. That is our first priority-public safety."

"We do have about 100 contract crews that are with us right now in the field and we expect about 200 more crews to come in out of state later today as the restoration work continues."

Additional crews to help out both Central Maine Power and Emera Maine were called from out of state to help with restoration efforts

You're reminded to use caution on the roads and never touch downed power lines.

Outages can be reported online or by calling your power company.