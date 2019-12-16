UPDATE: Broken beaver dam may have caused road flooding in Hermon

A portion of Outer Hammond Street, otherwise known as Route 2, in Hermon has flooded over due to what officials say was likely caused by a beaver dam that broke.

It's the area near the Bangor-Hermon town line.

Officials say DOT is using temporary traffic lights in that area to keep things running smoothly.

They're hoping to have one lane alternating travel despite the flood.

It's suggested that travelers use Coldbrook Road as a detour.

A previous report from local emergency officials that stated the road could be closed for up to two days was not accurate, according to Maine DOT.