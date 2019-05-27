UPDATE: Authorities find body of man who apparently slipped into Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor

Game wardens say they have found the body of a local man who apparently fell in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor Sunday evening.

The body was discovered Monday morning just below where the man went in the water.

Police have not yet identified the man but we're told he's in his 40's.

Officials say around 5:30p.m. Sunday, the man climbed over the railing of an overlook at the intersection of Bruce Road and Kenduskeag Avenue.

Police believe the man accidentally slipped and went into the stream.

Sgt. Wade Betters with the Bangor Police Department says, "This time of year the water is still quite cold and that is definitely a concern. Also the speed of the water, the water is quite rough through here. And if you happen to go in the water right here, you could get carried downstream rather quickly."

The search for the man was suspended late Sunday night and resumed Monday morning.

