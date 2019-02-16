UPDATE: Auburn man arrested in 1993 Alaska cold case

Maine State Police, with help from Alaska State Police, arrested and charged an Auburn man in connection to a 1993 cold case.

Steven H. Downs, 44, of Auburn, was taken into custody and charged with murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.

The crime scene unit conducted a follow-up investigation using genetic genealogy and determined that Downs, at the time of the murder, was 18 and a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Further information showed Downs lived in the residence hall where Sergie was found dead.

Officials worked with Maine authorities to bring the case to a close.

Spokesperson with the Maine State Police, Steve McCausland, said, "I know that we've had several of these cases that have been resolved and worked on and then you get a break in the case and all things come together. "

Downs is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. Downs will be extradited to Alaska to face charges.

He appears in court for an extradition hearing on Tuesday.