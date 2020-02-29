UPDATE: 7-year-old girl who was shot remains hospitalized, police say condition is stable

The 7-year-old who was shot Friday in Waterville is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say Emaleeah Frost is expected to make a "full recovery."

The young girl was eating a snack in her bedroom on Summer Street when her family says they heard several pops

She was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral’s Thayer Unit in Waterville, police said, then taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The area around the home was blocked off by police throughout Friday night to collect evidence. Police say the motive remains under investigation.

That house where the child was shot is on the same block where a Waterville mother was shot and killed in October. Residents say they are concerned about a rise in crime in the South End neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to give them a call at 680-4700.