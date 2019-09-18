UPDATE: One of Farmington's firefighters released from hospital

Four members of the Farmington Fire Department remain hospitalized, three of them are still in critical condition, according to a spokesperson from Maine Medical Center.

Firefighter Joseph Hastings was released Wednesday afternoon.

Hospital officials released this statement from Hastings:

“I want to thank the Farmington community, my firefighter brothers and sisters, my family and everyone who has offered their support.”

Chief Terry Bell , Captain Scott Baxter, and Firefighter Theodore Baxter are still considered to be in critical condition at the Portland hospital.

According to the hospital, Captain Timothy "TD" Hardy's condition has been upgraded to satisfactory.

LEAP employee Larry Lord is still in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.