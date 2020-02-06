UNSAFE ICE: Game Wardens warning folks to be extra careful

Game Wardens are warning all of us to be extra cautious on the ice.

This after a man from Orland and his dog died last night when his truck went through the ice on Alamoosook Lake.

Over the weekend, two people were rescued from Crawford Pond in Warren.

"Behind me, you can see where the man from Orland broke through the ice on Alamoosook Lake. You can also see a pressure ridge that causes unsafe ice conditions."

District Game Warden Chris Roy says, "There's two sheets of ice that kind of meet and between the current and the wind, it moves them together and pulls it apart so it creates a very weak structure."

This spot on Alamoosook almost always has a pressure ridge.

Game wardens say 63-year-old Brian Wardwell's truck drove over that ridge, then went through it Wednesday night.

Roy says, "Every body of water that I know of has at least one spot where there is poor ice. Whether it be due to the current or the wind or just the spring, and with those areas, a lot of them are common and then you get these spots with the weather conditions we have been having where it is almost like spring, we haven't been building thick ice."

District Game Warden Chris Roy, says he has seen the most prominent pressure ridges on Moosehead Lake.

Roy says, "I've seen them 3 feet tall if not taller. But then you get times when they separate and you don't see anything up until you are on them."

Always check the conditions before going on the ice and bring safety equipment, too.

He adds, "Preferably go out with a family member or another person and have your safety equipment. Whether you have a coat that has flotation material like this one, have a throw rope, a life jacket."

Roy adds if you do break through don't thrash around and try to find a solid piece of ice.

Roy says, "Once you get to that solid ice kind of lay down and roll yourself further onto the solid ice towards shore, wherever it is going to be safe rather than trying to stand up and walk away."

Roy says the most important part is to avoid standing, that goes for someone who may be trying to help you as well.

He says, "Make sure they don't walk directly up to the edge of the ice. Make sure they either crawl there way there or whether they have a canoe or something they can walk alongside."