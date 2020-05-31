UNE receives 2,000 face shields for medical students from Maine company

The University of New England received a shipment of 2,000 face shields for its dental and medical students.

The face shields were provided by Thermoformed Plastics in Biddeford.

Students will use the face shields when they return to classes in the fall.

Employees who made the face shields said they felt proud to produce something so critical for the safety of the students.

"I'm very proud of not only UNE's confidence in us but all the companies who have entrusted us to make for them a high-quality product that they can ship the medical providers all over the country. There's no doubt in our mind that we have help to save lives," Thermoformed Plastics owner Paul Tyson said.

Tyson said he had no idea what a face shield was before the coronavirus outbreak. Now his company has made more than a million of them.