UMaine's Earnest Edwards signs with NFL team

University of Maine wide receiver Earnest Edwards is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

Edwards finished the 2019 season with 45 catches, for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was a hopeful Saturday to get drafted into the NFL, but shortly after the draft, his name wasn't called, but the Rams called offering him a contract.

In a post on Twitter, Edwards said, "Officially signing with the LA Rams. Blessed for the opportunity and ready to get to work ASAP. Thank you everyone for constant support."

