UMaine's Advanced Manufacturing Center awarded millions of dollars for new equipment

Over $2 million has been awarded to UMaine's Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The money will allow for installation of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

The upgrades will allow the school to keep up with current manufacturing research and development demands and increase efficiency.

Officials say learning on the latest technology is critical to students and industry workforce development.

Director of the center, John Belding says, "We can help industries figure out those new pieces of equipment, how to run it, what the cost is to run it, what new capabilities it's capable of. We can train their workforce. We can train students on that equipment. So, it really helps benefit the whole manufacturing business here in the state of Maine."

Administrators say this will also aid in keeping students, trained on this new equipment and already working with Maine companies, in the state.