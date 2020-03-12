UMaine to offer prorated reimbursements for spring semester room and board fees

University of Maine System officials say students will be reimbursed on a prorated basis for the remainder of their room and board fees for the rest of this semester.

The chancellor announced Wednesday that thousands of students in the system's seven schools will not be returning to campus after spring break.

It's a precaution against the coronavirus.

Leaders say they do not want any family to be "financially disadvantaged" by the move to online classes and residence hall restrictions.

Students will still be able to finish the semester's courses.

More information can be found at maine.edu.

Full statement from University of Maine:

"University of Maine System students and their families will not be financially disadvantaged by the University’s move to online classes and residence hall restrictions in response to the Coronavirus public health crisis. Students will be able to complete the course of study they have paid for this semester and room and board charges paid through family contributions will be refunded on an appropriate and prorated basis. The University of Maine System will post guidance on requesting room and board refunds on our public health advisory website by noon on Wednesday, March 18th.

The University is working quickly and responsively to address individual student and family concerns as we take unprecedented steps as a public institution to protect student health and help limit the spread of the Coronavirus in Maine."

https://www.maine.edu/health-advisory/2020/03/12/student-room-and-board-refunds-ums-posting-guidance-before-noon-on-wednesday-march-18th/