UMaine system plans virtual commencement ceremonies

The University of Maine System will be celebrating the graduation of nearly 4,600 students through virtual commencement ceremonies.

In-person graduation ceremonies had been scheduled across the system on May 9, but were canceled in accordance with public health guidance.

The UMaine system invested nearly a million dollars in information technology, in support of distance learning to get students to graduation day after the fallout of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

University of Maine System officials know graduation week won’t be the same, but they say that doesn’t diminish the milestone.

“Every Graduating class- of course, it’s such a special time,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We’re so proud of what they’ve accomplished, and we’re looking forward to when we can congratulate them in person. In the meantime, I’m happy with our virtual recognition week as an attempt to honor the great work that they’ve done.”

For information on virtual ceremonies throughout the University of Maine system, go to www.maine.edu