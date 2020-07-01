UMaine system forms new partnership to provide coronavirus testing

The University of Maine system will now have the ability to test for COVID-19 to when campuses begin to reopen.

Tuesday, they announced partnerships with The Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD to set up testing sites at all seven universities.

The testing will be for students, faculty, and staff.

ConvenientMD will gather the samples and report results with in 24 hours.

Jackson Lab will conduct the tests.

The partnership is flexible in the quantity of testing it will provide.

Asymptomatic individuals will be tested to help identify and isolate infection

"You can think of an accordion. We can stretch this thing as far as we need to for as long as we need to. Obviously we don't want to be locked into a system should the accordion only have to go to a certain size. Quite frankly, we're talking about an unlimited ability to test, obviously affordability is one of the things to keep in consideration but we will be driven by the science," said Dannel P. Malloy.

System officials say they'll announce additional plans for the fall semester Wednesday.