UMaine system extending spring break by two days

The University of Maine System says spring break is being extending by two days.

They say it's to give more time to prepare for the transition to distance instruction and to help support faculty and staff adjusting to personal life disruptions.

On Wednesday March 25th classes will resume through distance instruction.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says operations will continue.

In a press release he says, ""The University of Maine System is not stopping operations. We will meet our teaching, research, and public service missions to the State of Maine which now include coordination with the Maine CDC and our healthcare systems to protect public health.

Decisions on commencement ceremonies are expected by April 15.

Information from the UMaine system about room and board:

Room and Board Adjustments and Rebates

The University of Maine System has committed to providing room and board adjustments for students who have vacated residence halls as part of the University effort to limit campus occupancy following spring break travel.

Approximately 90% of the University of Maine System's 5,800 residential students will have moved out of their residence hall rooms by the end of spring break. Campus officials have been reviewing requests to remain in the residence halls after spring break on a case-by-case basis and subject to self-isolation requirements based on travel history.

The adjustment and rebate guidance posted to the UMS Public Health Advisory webpage provides for an adjustment to students' accounts based on the effective date of March 13, 2020. Adjustments will be posted to the students' existing account and will reduce the amount owed. If the adjustment results in a credit balance, refunds will be processed and disbursed to students.

The room and board adjustment process is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020. Students are urged to read the complete guidance and use the tools provided to enroll in direct deposit to expedite the receipt of refund dollars.