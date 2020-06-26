UMaine System approves new budget which includes tuition bump

The University of Maine System Board of Trustees approved a new budget Friday that includes a tuition increase for students.

The board met to review and approve the $560 million plan.

They say the 2.5 percent tuition hike has been apart of the budget since the process started a year ago.

It does not include any additional tuition or fee increases caused by the pandemic.

Trustee Tim Doak says, "The reasons I am going to support this is because without that increase we would be in trouble and we don’t want to take the competitiveness and the integrity away from the University System.”

System officials say the anticipated costs of responding to pandemic will exceed $20 million.

That's in terms of lost event revenue, student safety changes in dining and residence halls, as well as investments in technology and safety equipment and supplies.

Also Friday, the New England Commission of Higher Education voted to accredit the University of Maine System, instead doing so for the seven separate campuses.

The System Chancellor had pressed for the unified accreditation to become more efficient.

