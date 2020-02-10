UMaine students provided 'fresh check' on their mental health

Rising suicide rates at college campuses are creating a movement across the country.

Campus communities are coming together to get a "fresh check" on the mental health of students.

Kayla Goodwin, Graduate Assistant for the UMaine Counseling Center says, "One in ten college aged students contemplate suicide, and that's a lot of students."

Giving students an open, comfortable space to discuss mental health.

That's the aim of Fresh Check Day.

Goodwin says, "Having these large scale events really can destigmatize mental health and that fear shame and guilt that comes along with suicide ideation."

The expo event featured different interactive booths offering students a chance for positive peer-to-peer messaging.

"Our Undergraduate Student Government has a 'Reasons to Live' program. They're filling an entire white board with colorful sticky notes."

Talking about mental health for students can be difficult. Staff on campus say helping your peers can be as easy as letting them see themselves through someone else's eyes.

Students say a day to stop and reflect on their mental health is helpful.

Student Amber Hagin says, "My other friends and myself included definitely struggle on a day-to-day basis grappling with everything that comes our way. Not just school, but all life problems. So, it's nice to have an atmosphere where you can discuss those issues in a community where it feels safe."

Students are asked to sign a "Nine out of Ten" Pledge to be aware, speak up, and reach out to help someone, maybe even save their life.

Goodwin says, "While this program focuses on suicide ideation and the suicide crisis across the country, we also recognize on a daily basis throughout the year that it's lower levels of anxiety and it's daily stress that can build up to these higher risk thinking, and so being able to connect with students more regularly, we'll be able to do more prevention work that way. If they get anything out of today, there is somewhere they can go to to trust someone with their mental health."