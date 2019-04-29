UMaine students preparing for annual Maine Day Meal Packout

Students at the University of Maine are preparing for the annual Maine Day Meal Packout.

The food packing event brings together campus and community members to box up meals that will be donated to food banks and community organizations that feed the hungry.

They're still asking for donations to pack at least sixty-five thousand meals.

The event is organized by UMaine students.

The goal is to help solve hunger in the state.

"It's really important to get people more aware of this hunger epidemic in Maine. Maine is the ninth worst state in the country for food insecurity. So to get friends and neighbors together, aware of this problem and working together to help it in any way is just so huge."

If you'd like to donate, checks can be made out to the University Of Maine and sent to 5727 Estabrooke Hall, Room 146, in Orono.