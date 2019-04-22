UMaine students celebrate Earth Day

Monday is Earth Day.

People across the globe are celebrating in different ways.

Students at the University of Maine are spending the day educating their peers about the importance of green living and sustainability on a college campus.

Kiera Luu of AmeriCorps says, "Campuses are one of the largest carbon emitters. They're huge institutions with lots of people living there, so the best thing we can do is individually reduce our impact."

Roughly 12,000 students attend the University of Maine in Orono, daily impacting the environment.

There are many clubs and organizations on campus that teach students how to live a more sustainable lifestyle on campus.

Scott Lariviere of Green Campus Initiative says, "We're talking about what can actually go into the recycling containers and what needs to be put into trash."

The event called SpringfFest featured activities like seed plantings, baby goat petting, and many more.

Ice cream was available from Darlings Ice Cream truck with proceeds supporting Maine Partnership for Environmental Stewardship.

And what better day to hold SpringFest than Earth Day.

Lariviere says, "Everyone lives on the planet, and so Earth Day is about trying to protect the natural landscapes that we live in and love to go visit. Our homes, keeping our homes clean."

According to these groups, it's never too late to start living a greener lifestyle.

Luu says, "Everybody starts somewhere, and we're just trying to teach people about even the smallest ways. There's a way that everyone can help."