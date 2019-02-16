UMaine students bring "Winter White-Out Paper Drive" to Bangor

Students from the University of Maine were on hand at Shaw's Saturday in Bangor supporting neighbors in need.

They were out handing out flyers and collecting products for their "Winter White-Out Paper Drive."

The annual drive helps raise funds and awareness for the Welcome To Housing Home Goods Bank which provides goods to people in need for free.

"What we try to do is gather things like this to help people a little bit more when they're moving into permanent housing. A lot of times they're focused on paying rent and getting food and so forth, so this is just one less expense," said Founder of Welcome to Housing Home Goods Bank. Christopher Olsen.

For more information or to learn how to donate visit: https://welcometohousing.com/index.html or check them out on Facebook.