One lucky student won free tuition for a year at the University of Maine

The University of Maine drew a winner in their annual Alumni Association Tuition Raffle.

The prize covers tuition for the next academic year and is worth almost $9,000.

Bananas the Bear was on hand to help announce the winner.

Kendall is from Ohio and came to the university to major in Civil Engineering.

She's also on the Women's Track and Field team.

Her mother says the win is a "wonderful surprise."