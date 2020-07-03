UMaine student, veteran's perspective heading into holiday - Part 1

TV5 has been speaking with veterans in the area to get their perspective on things as we head into the holiday weekend.

We talked with Matt Schaefer.

After 12 years in the Marines, he's now studying education at UMaine.

Schaefer said he joined the military after 9/11 and takes great pride in his service.

We says when he thinks about the nation right now, it's important that Americans don't hide from the events of the past.

He says doing so diminishes those that things have happened, too.

"This country has amazing opportunities, but a lot of people in this country don't get to see them all," said Schaefer. "So, I think the most important thing is for those who get to experience those amazing opportunities is not to stand by idle and be indifferent to those who seem to be struggling."

Schaefer says it was the people and relationships that kept him serving for 12 years.