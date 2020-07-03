UMaine student, veteran's perspective heading into holiday - Part 2

Ryan D'Amato says he joined the the military to honor a family tradition..

While his family members had served in various forces - he wanted to be the first Marine.

He says his time in uniform taught him discipline and setting goals.

Those have translated into helping him be a successful student at UMaine now.

When he looks back at why he joined, D'Amato says he's thankful for his upbringing.

Not all are so lucky.

I have the opportunity to feel incredibly patriotic because my country has gone out of its way to help take care of me and I had a sense of pride in service because of that," said D'amato. "I grew up in a good community with all the resources acceptable to me. Other people don't have that sort of community or structure that makes you patriotic. So until everybody has all the access to the resources that I did not everyone is going to be as patriotic as I am and that is completely understandable."

When asked if their was anything else he wanted to add at the end of his conversation with us, Ryan said "Go Black Bears"...

