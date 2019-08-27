UMaine starts new Navy Reserve Officer program

The University of Maine is introducing a new naval reserve officer program.

Ten students were selected for their academic qualifications, leadership qualities, and interest in pursuing science and engineering fields.

The students will participate in Naval science training, physical training, and receive education they otherwise would not have been able to afford.

"That the University made a statement to say we're not just pro military, we're going to put our money so to say where our mouth is. So they took a calculated and well weighted decision and risk in this, and we're very hopeful and confident that it's going to pay big dividends," said Michael Flanagan, the program's Marine Officer Instructor.

The five year program will lead to the students becoming commissioned naval officers.

