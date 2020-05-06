UMaine shares information regarding incoming freshman class

Despite moving all its classes online to finish out the year, the University of Maine has some good news about its freshman class in the fall.

More than 1,100 incoming students are from out of state - a 15 % increase.

More than 2,200 new students have submitted deposits for the fall, too.

That's about on track with this time 2019.

UMaine says it has a historic amount of financial aid available for Maine students and school officials are planning to see them on campus.

Pres., University of Maine, Joan Ferrini-Mundy, said, "We are very pleased with the way the enrollment numbers look on the field right now, particularly with the increase in out of state students. We know this means our quality and our affordability message is out widely. And students are taking a good look at being here in Maine with us. We’re trying to make sure that they can anticipate what it will be like to become a Black Bear, and how we’ll help them do that.”

UMaine says it will be ready to welcome students to Orono in the fall as long as public health guidance allows for it.