UMaine seniors hold graduation ceremony fearing they won't have one due to coronavirus outbreak

An emotional Friday at the University of Maine.

After students feared they may not be able to have graduation this year, they took matters into their own hands with an impromptu ceremony.

The Maine University System will switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester in light of coronavirus concern.

Senior Sophie Palangas says this event happened by accident.

She planned what was supposed to be a small get together to say goodbye to her friends.

It turned into a sense of community, tears, and laughter.

Robert Dana, V.P. of Student Life, said, "For us to send you off so suddenly is painful for us we know it's painful for you."

University of Maine Senior, Sophie Palangas, explained, "To leave on a positive note when there are so many unknowns just really brings up the mental health, brings a community together a lot of people are scared we don't know what's going to happen."

No graduation is ever complete without diplomas.

Students still have hope they'll be able to celebrate their accomplishments with a real ceremony.