UMaine researcher wants you to send selfies for mask study

A researcher at the University of Maine wants you to send her a selfie...

Actually she'd like two...

Next time you put on a face mask before heading into the grocery store, Assistant Professor of Psychology Mollie Ruben would like you to snap a selfie, one with your mask and one without and send it her way.

Given the need to wear face masks and interact while wearing them, the goal is to learn about people's social perceptions and biases related to the masks and those behind them.

"We are going to be going out in public more often and we're going to be coming into contact with more strangers and even people who we know that are wearing face masks," said Ruben. "And so how do the the face masks affect our initial first impression of these people when we go into a store for the first time and somebody in the business isn't wearing a face mask versus someone who is."

They are working to compile the data pretty quickly..

They've had around 50 people send selfies so far..

If you would like to take part here is a link.

umaine.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dpuqyWqam6GYh4F