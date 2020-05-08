UMaine researcher awarded grant to study Black Legged Ticks

The National Science Foundation has awarded an assistant UMaine professor a $200,000 grant to study Black Legged Ticks.

Allie Gardner, of the UMaine School of Biology and Ecology will examine to what extent winter conditions have on the tick’s distribution throughout the state.

Black Legged Ticks transmit pathogens that cause a number diseases in humans, including Lyme Disease.

The three year project starts September 1st.

“Ultimately the goal of the research is to be able to inform modeling efforts, to try to predict where the tick is going to spread and on what time scale. Perhaps even to what extent it’s going to be ‘a good year’ or ‘a bad year’ for ticks,” said Gardner.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 2,000 cases of Lyme disease in 2019. For information go to extension.umaine.edu