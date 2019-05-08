University of Maine receives patent

As we all know, sleep is really important. Some of us are fortunate to get our eight hours a night while others toss and turn. A patent received by UMaine is helping to detect brain injury by measuring sleep movements.

Work that's being done in this Orono building is part of the reason why the University of Maine has landed a patent.

President of Activas Diagnostics, Ali Abedi, said, "There are lots of different watches out there that monitor our sleep, but we are trying to create a medical grade device that can help you evaluate the quality of your sleep, not just necessarily the lengths of your sleep."

The patent is for a device which potentially can detect early symptoms of conditions like Alzheimer's and mild cognitive impairment. You may think this is your normal fitted mattress sheet, but it's not. There are dozens of sensors underneath it.

Abedi said, " We collect data to be able to relate brain injury or cognitive impairment to the kind of problems that they have."

Instead of leaving your house to go to your doctor's office, you can stay right in your own bed.

"We are able to go into the home and apply a home in technology to get some very interesting metrics on sleep disorder and early markers of brain injury that is associated with memory and cognitive performance during the day," Co-Founder of Activas Diagnostics, Marie Hayes said.

Abedi added, "In the sleep, lab means lots of wires are connected to your body. You were sleeping in a place where it's noisy. It's not your own home natural environment, so most likely those results are not accurate."

Neuroscience Professor Marie Hayes and Assistant Vice President for Research Ali Abedi teamed up to form the UMaine spin-off company, Activas Diagnostics, a collaboration 10 years in the making.

Hayes said, "Funding is allowing us to tell us specifically for very early markers of Alzheimer's disease, but we also are interested in other conditions associated with brain injury, for example, environmental exposure could sometimes lead to neurological problems, for example, Parkinson’s."

Their future goal is to expand into different markets.

"We really feel that these devices are underdeveloped and home technology for sleep are underdeveloped so we are hoping that our device can fill that gap," said Hayes.