UMaine raffle offers free tuition as prize

A unique raffle is going on in Orono...the winner receives a year's worth of tuition to the University of Maine.

This annual fundraiser is sponsored by the UMaine Alumni Association.

All students planning to attend UMaine in the 2020-21 academic year are eligible for the prize, regardless of whether they are Maine residents are from away.

The dollar amount of the prize will equate to 30 credit hours.

Winners can pass on the prize to family or friends.

Tickets are a five dollar donation.

The drawing will take place on May 6th.

For more information including how to purchase tickets, you can log onto https://www.umainealumni.com/annual-tuition-raffle/ or call 581-1138.