UMaine publishes book of essays on Orono Bog Boardwalk

The Orono Bog Boardwalk is closed right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new book about the boardwalk hopes to open up the ability for people of all ages to learn about it from home.

The book titled, “The Bog Walker’s Companion: A Guide to the Orono Bog Boardwalk” is a collection of 22 essays about the boardwalk.

Published by the University of Maine Press, most of the essay authors are current or former faculty or alumni of the University of Maine.

The book's editors said it is a comprehensive teaching and learning tool.

"It'll be a real asset and resource for a teacher, for one thing,' said Jerry Longcore, one of the book editors. "And for the naturalist who wants to go out there and say 'hey, I wonder what that is,' or 'why is that, that way?' it has things that a lot of people don't know that much about."

To order a copy of “The Bog Walker’s Companion,” visit umaine.edu/oronobogwalk