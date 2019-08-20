UMaine professor is researching how families cope with violent children who suffer mental illness

A UMaine assistant sociology professor is researching how families cope with violent children who suffer from severe mental illness.

Karyn Sporer's recently published study shows how families endure violent children.

Her study shows those with mental illness are rarely violent.

But for families who see violent tendencies in their children, she recommends using your own best judgement.

"My advice really based on the research that I've done is to trust your instincts. If you know that there's something wrong you need to keep advocating for yourself and for your family. One of the first things that people have done that they've found to be very helpful is finding a peer support group," said Sporer.

Forty-two parents and siblings were involved in the study.

Sporer says she'll continue with her research with more focus on Maine families.